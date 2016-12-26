Bigg Boss 10: Did Priyanka Jagga suffer miscarriage?
Mumbai: Commoner contestant Priyanka Jagga who was asked to leave the house of Bigg Boss 10 by host Salman Khan for behaving rudely with fellow inmates, reportedly suffered miscarriage.
Priyanka turned out to be the loudest and the most manipulative contestant of this season. After verbally abusing Lopamudra Raut and taking a jibe at Manu Punajbi (who recently lost his mother), she justified her behaviour by saying that she was unwell. And now it turns out that the lady suffered a miscarriage.
According to a report in Bollywoodlife.com, Priyanka’s brother Sameer confirmed that his sister suffered a miscarriage while she was inside the house.
Jagga had entered the house of as a challenger/wild card entrant after being evicted from the show in the first week. Though Om Swami irked the contestants the most, it was Jagga’s ‘I-don’t-care-a-damn’ attitude and insensitive behaviour that drew massive criticism within the house.
