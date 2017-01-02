Bigg Boss 10: Gaurav Chopra gets evicted, Swami Om tagged as 'most irritating contestant'

Mumbai: On the occasion of New Year, Salman Khan begins the episode on a positive and cheerful note and shakes a leg to his hit number from 'Dabangg' - Humka Peeni Hai.

The actor enters the Bigg Boss house to ring in the celebrations of the new year. After greeting the contestants, Khan delights them through a special awards ceremony.

Highlighting the non-stop rift between Lopamudra Raut and Bani J, Khan presents them with a sash of 'Jaani Dushman' whereas he awards Gaurav Chopra as the biggest 'Kaamchor' of the house. Unstoppable Swami Om is awarded the sash of 'Footage King' and 'Biggest Bhukkad' of the house and Bani bags the most number of awards including 'vamp of the season' and 'Kehna Kya Chahte ho' award.

Manu Punjabi gets awarded for being the 'Namkeen' personality of the house.

Salman asks the contestants to share their experience of 2016 and asks them to select their top five of the season. And most of the housemates were of the opinion that Nitibha, Mona Lisa and Swami Om won't make it to the finale five. Nitibha is unable to take the answer and breaks down on the show and says she is hurt by the replies of close friends Manu and Manveer.

Salman, who had begun episode on a festivity mood, soon shifts his focus to the brawl between the housemates. He gives Gaurav and Bani a chance to cross-question their fellow contestants and seek answers in the aftermath of the 'Gaurav-Bani live show task'.

Utilising the opportunity, Bani asks Lopa and Rohan if they will continue to be friends and meet outside the house after the season gets over.

Moving towards the highlights of the luxury budget igloo task, Salman reprimands Swami Om severely for stripping on national television as well as troubling Rohan, Manveer and Manu during the crucial stage of the task. He also accentuates the fact that Swami Om knows how to ruins every task completely all for himself.

Coming down to Bigg Boss's decision to nominate Rohan for the entire season, Salman says 'it was a justified decision'. The actor reasons it by saying that Rohan's move of jabbing Swami Om was a planned one. Khan also counters Lopa of 'blindly supporting' Rohan for hitting Om despite the fact that she was not there even when the incident took place.

Actor Aamir Ali and former Bigg Boss contestant Diandra Soares were special guests on the show. The two guests analyse the strategies of the contestants and their performance. Diandra recalls her initial days in the industry when she and Bani shared a room together. Aamir labels the friendship between Gaurav and Bani as 'weird' and also raises an objection to Rohan's behaviour for questioning Bigg Boss’s decision and creating unnecessary drama around it. He also tags Swami Om as the most irritating contestant in the house.

Diandra also ads that Bani's attitude has undergone a lot of change and that she is not being herself on the show.

And though, there were speculations that the makers may not eliminate anyone from the house amid festive season, the report turned out to be a false. While Monalisa was declared to be safe, Bani and Gaurav were shown a special clip about their friendship in the house. At the end,

Bigg Boss announced Gaurav to bid his adieu to the show.