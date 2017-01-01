Bigg Boss 10: Gaurav Chopra OUT from the show?

New Delhi: After celebrating a starry night with host and dost Salman Khan inside the house, tonight's Weekend Ka Vaar will bring eliminations to the fore front. Out of Bani J, Gaurav Chopra and Mona Lisa, one person will be shown the door.

According to BollywoodLife.com, this time popular television actor Gaurav Chopra has been eliminated. Shocking, isn't it? Well, the report states that although everyone was expecting Mona to leave the show but it is Gaurav who has been eliminated this week.

If this stands true, then it will be quite a task for Bani to survive in the show for Gaurav happens to be her only friend inside the house. Despite several tiffs and fights, Bani and Gaurav have been thick friends supporting each other in tough times.

With Bani now alone, will she be able to sail through?

Tune into tonight's episode for more details.