Bigg Boss 10: Gaurav Chopra's adorable tweet for Bani J will melt your heart!

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's popular television reality show 'Bigg Boss' is currently making the headlines for its nasty fights and heated arguments between the contestants. But, amidst all this, the sweet bond of friendship between celebrity contestant – Gaurav Chopra and Bani J – gave the viewers a refreshing break from all the high-octane drama.

Interestingly, their friendly relationship is still intact even after the eviction of the 'Blood Diamond' star. And his recent tweet is the proof.

The 37-year-old hunk on Sunday took to Twitter to share with his fans an adorable picture where the former 'Roadies' contestant can be seen missing Gaurav as she can be seen keeping his muffler tied around her neck inside the controversial house.

"Just saw this and .... ..... Yes these are mine .. I'm there at least in spirit with her.. #support #nomatterwhat," he tweeted along with a picture.

Well, this gesture by Gaurav will definitely make you go aww!

After Gaurav's eviction, Bani is now striving hard to find stability on the show. However, she will be glad to know that Gaurav is supporting her from the outside.

'Bigg Boss', an Indian version of international series 'Celebrity Big Brother', features celebrities locked inside a house for three months under constant camera surveillance.