Bigg Boss 10: Here's what Nitibha Kaul said about Manveer Gurjar after her eviction
New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's popular television reality show 'Bigg Boss' season 10 is getting closer to its grand finale. And, just a few days before the last episode of the program, commoner Nitibha Kaul was seen getting evicted from the controversial house.
After stepping out of the program, the 23-year-old Kashmiri girl opened up about the experience and called it 'adventurous'. During her stay, Nitibha was seen developing an adorable friendship with housemate Manveer Gurjar. However, their relationship turned a bit sour towards the end.
But still, she feels that Manveer is deserving enough to win 'Bigg Boss 10'.
"I would like to see Manveer as the winner of the show as he is representing the 'common man' very gracefully and has put his heart and soul in the game," Nitibha was quoted as saying.
'Bigg Boss', an Indian version of international series 'Celebrity Big Brother', features people locked inside a house for three months under constant camera surveillance.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Filmfare awards: Alia Bhatt, Aamir Khan's 'Dangal' steal the show
- Did Vin Diesel just confirm Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone's relationship?
- Abhishek Bachchan reveals the moment when Aishwarya Rai said 'yes' to him
- Amaal Mallik slams movie awards for being 'biased'
- Karan Johar's 'An Unsuitable Boy': THIS superstar will be launching KJo's autobiography
- Salman Khan and 'Partner' Govinda recreate magic on 'Bigg Boss 10' sets! See pics
- Bigg Boss 10: Salman Khan will host THIS friend on weekend ka vaar episode – Guess who?
- Bigg Boss 10: Manveer or Manu Punjabi – Who wins the ticket to finale?
- Bigg Boss 10: Manu, Manveer given a chance to step out of the house
- 'Sasural Simar Ka' lead Dipika Kakar QUITS the show!