Bigg Boss 10: Here's what Nitibha Kaul said about Manveer Gurjar after her eviction

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's popular television reality show 'Bigg Boss' season 10 is getting closer to its grand finale. And, just a few days before the last episode of the program, commoner Nitibha Kaul was seen getting evicted from the controversial house.

After stepping out of the program, the 23-year-old Kashmiri girl opened up about the experience and called it 'adventurous'. During her stay, Nitibha was seen developing an adorable friendship with housemate Manveer Gurjar. However, their relationship turned a bit sour towards the end.

But still, she feels that Manveer is deserving enough to win 'Bigg Boss 10'.

"I would like to see Manveer as the winner of the show as he is representing the 'common man' very gracefully and has put his heart and soul in the game," Nitibha was quoted as saying.

'Bigg Boss', an Indian version of international series 'Celebrity Big Brother', features people locked inside a house for three months under constant camera surveillance.