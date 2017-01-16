Bigg Boss 10: Is this the special clause in Rohan Mehra’s contract?

Mumbai: TV actor Rohan Mehra is one of the top contenders for the winner’s title of the tenth season of Bigg Boss. The handsome young man is the only male celebrity contestant inside the house and has a strong chance of winning the show!

Interestingly, the ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ star has a special clause in his contract with the makers of the show. According to a report in dnaindia.com, the special clause in Mehra’s contract states that he will be associated with the channel only as long as the tenth season is on air. This would mean that he wouldn’t be associated with the channel as its talent post Bigg Boss 10 goes off air.

The dnaindia.com report also mentioned that Bani J is another contestant who has a special clause in her contract which stated that she would get unlimited eggs to consume while inside the house.

Coming back to Rohan’s stay in the house, the young man is competing with celebrity contestants – Bani J, Lopamudra Raut and Monalisa besides commoner contestants – Manu Punjabi and Manveer Gurjar.