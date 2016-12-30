Bigg Boss 10: It must have taken lot of provocation, says Rohan Mehra's father on his son slapping Swami Om

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's popular reality television program 'Bigg Boss' season 10 took a nasty turn when celebrity contestant Rohan Mehra allegedly slapped commoner Swami Om in a recent episode. It all happened when Swami interfered in the captaincy task between the 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' actor and Manveer Gurjar.

Following this, 'Bigg Boss' intervened and nominated Rohan for the evictions for the rest of his stay. However, the decision did not go well with the 27-year-old hunk. In order to protest, he locked himself in the toilet and threw away his microphone.

Reacting to this unpleasant incident, Rohan's father reportedly criticised Swami Om's behaviour and showed faith in his son's manners.

He told Mumbai Mirror, "Being a sportsperson, Rohan’s very focussed on the tasks and was irritated with Swami Om for his unwanted interference which was against the rules. Besides, it was Swami Om who got violent first, injuring Rohan and Manveer. He even started stripping in front of female contestants and urinated in the kitchen."

"Rohan is only doing this show because Salman Khan is hosting it, otherwise there is no reason to tolerate such contestants. Rohan respects his elders and addresses them as ‘aap’. It must have taken a lot of provocation for him to forget his maryada," Rohan's father added.

Now, it would be really interesting to see Salman's take on this whole episode.