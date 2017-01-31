Bigg Boss 10: Know what Bani J has to say about Lopamudra Raut

Mumbai: ‘Bigg Boss 10’ celebrity contestants – Bani J and Lopamudra Raut – couldn’t get along with one another. They were always had loggerheads and at war with each other. After coming out of the house, Bani J spoke about her equation with Lopa.

Though Bani and Lopa couldn’t really embrace friendship while they were inside the house, the former now opines differently. She said, “I won't say it's difficult, but it's a little early right now. I feel if we had to work on a show together, like we were on the same team couple of times during the jury thing (on the show), we did a good job of supporting each other in a positive way."

"It depends on the scenario. We were put in such competitive situations, so I think there were some differences that were made. It was just bad timing. But you can expect good things in the future, you can't keep grudges, you have to move on, let it go," she said.

Lopa, who emerged as the second runner up, had terrible with Bani. Their fights turned so ugly that superstar host Salman had to intervene and make peace between them during one of the Weekend Ka vaar episodes.

Will Bani and Lopa become friends and let bygones be bygones? Let’s wait and watch.

(With PTI inputs)