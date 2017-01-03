Bigg Boss 10: Lopa gets aggressive; Bani J forcing Om Swami to nominate himself leaves viewers laughing

Mumbai: Day 78 — The Bigg Boss housemates wake up to the song "Hum Dono Jaisa Hai Kaun Yaha". The day begins with Monalisa and Manu Punjabi having an argument over Mona waking him up in the middle of his sleep for a waggish conversation.

Monalisa takes Manu's remarks to her heart and remains upset till he apologizes to her.

Nitibha Kaul loses her cool over Om Swami, in his usual annoying self, passes a comment about her.

Lopamudra Raut appears visibly disturbed over her previous day argument with Rohan Mehra and guess what? The former Miss India finalist confides in Bani J about her fallout with Rohan. Lopa tells Bani that it was immature of Rohan to think that she was trying to worsen the situation after his fight with Nitibha fought with him.

On the other hand, Rohan too is seen talking to Bani and tells her that Lopa always wants to prove her point and thinks that she is more mature than him when it comes to taking any decisions.

Bani advises the duo to resolve their difference by talking to each other. However, little did she know that their 'conversation' to each other would lead to another major fight between them.

During the conversation, Lopa gets aggressive and in a fit of rage starts throwing Rohan's luggage and belongings before him. Lopa gets further furious when Rohan questions her friendship and tells her that she doesn't deserve true friends.

Meanwhile, it's Monday and so is the nomination task.

Bigg Boss announces the nominations process for the week by adding a new twist to it. The housemates are divided into pairs - Om Swami-Bani, Monalisa-Manu, Lopamudra-Nitibha and each pair is asked to enter the confession room by turn and mutually decide and nominate one out of them.

Manveer, being the captain, and Rohan, being nominated for the entire season after his brawl with Swami Om, are kept out of the nomination process.

Except for Manu and Monalisa, no other pair is able to reach a conclusion. Monalisa and Manu together decide that she gets nominated.

Being her crazy self, Bani J gives a tough time Om Swami inside the confession room and asks him to nominate himself since he has a bad record in the house. However, Om Swami disagrees to Bani's demand and remain reluctant to accept it.

After coming out of confession room, Om Swami breaks down before Manu and tells him that he doesn't want to get nominated.

Nitibha and Lopamudra also are unable to complete the nomination process and comes out of confession room. Bigg Boss announces that barring Monalisa and Manu, everybody failed to reach a mutual ground during the nomination task, they are nominated for this week.

Thus, Bani J, Lopamudra Raut, Swami Om, Nitibha Kaul, Rohan and Monalisa (surprisingly, as we thought she will be spared after the nomination process) are nominated for this week.

Only Manu Punjabi and Manveer are saved from the eviction.

After an announcement, Bigg Boss calls Om Swami and Manveer Gurjar in the confession room and tells them that 'the baba' will have to exit the house due to some personal work.

The 'M3 gang' - Manu, Monalisa and Manveer discuss Nitibha's behaviour in the house and make fun of her. Both Manu and Manveer feels that Nitibha was able to survive so far in the show only because of them.

Meanwhile, Nitibha is seen sharing that she is hurt with Manveer's attitude towards her and that his friendship was only for his convenience.

PRECAP: 'Troublemaker' Om Swami re-enters the 'mad house' only to make the captaincy task difficult for the housemates!