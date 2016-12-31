Bigg Boss 10: Lopamudra Raut, Rohan Mehra lock horns with Swami Om

New Delhi: And, it happened again. Celebrity contestants – Lopamudra Raut and Rohan Mehra – were once more seen locking horns with commoner Swami Om in the Friday night episode of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's popular television reality show 'Bigg Boss'.

It all started when the 25-year-old beauty queen was trying to console the 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' actor who was hiding under his blanket as a sign of protest against Bigg Boss.

This is when Swami Om interfered in their conversation. Rohan and Lopa then told Swami Om keep quiet but things got intense when he once again passed insensitive comments.

In order to express his aggression, Rohan got up from his bed and rushed towards Swami Om. Later, Manu Punjabi and Manveer Gurjar intervened to take control of the situation and calm things down.

Now, it would be really interesting to see what is Salman's take on the heated behaviour of the contestants.

'Bigg Boss', an Indian version of international series 'Celebrity Big Brother', features celebrities locked inside a house for three months under constant camera surveillance.