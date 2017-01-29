Bigg Boss 10: Mandana Karimi tweets about Lopamudra Raut, Manu Punjabi
New Delhi: Former 'Bigg Boss' contestant Mandana Karimi on Sunday took to Twitter to talk about season 10 contestants Lopamudra Raut and Manu Punjabi. The 28-year-old actress expressed her opinions about the duo online.
"#ManuPunjabi been calculative with his friendships @BiggBoss Where #BaniJ 's friendships been very organic!Not everyone is like you Manu!" she posted on the social media.
Mandana added, "I love how @BiggBoss showed #lopamudraraut real face!Little girl oh sorry miss perfection #BB10GrandFinale."
A few days back, the 'Kyaa Kool Hain Hum 3' diva entered the controversial house and criticised Lopa's behaviour and attitude. Following this, the celebrity participant got pretty upset and even broke down in front of other housemates.
#ManuPunjabi been calculative with his friendships @BiggBoss Where #BaniJ 's friendships been very organic!Not everyone is like you Manu!
— mandana karimi (@manizhe) 29 January 2017
I love how @BiggBoss showed #lopamudraraut real face!Little girl oh sorry miss perfection #BB10GrandFinale
— mandana karimi (@manizhe) 29 January 2017
#BB10GrandFinale @BiggBoss #lopamudraraut pic.twitter.com/Q8XAPNStGY
— mandana karimi (@manizhe) 29 January 2017
'Bigg Boss', an Indian version of international series 'Celebrity Big Brother', features people locked inside a house for three months under constant camera surveillance.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Bigg Boss 10: Mandana Karimi tweets about Lopamudra Raut, Manu Punjabi
- Here's how Shah Rukh Khan's 'Raees' team plans to celebrate success
- Renuka Shahane condemns attack on Sanjay Leela Bhansali, pens open letter
- Akshay Kumar's 'Toilet- Ek Prem Katha': Anupam Kher wraps shoot
- 'Bigg Boss' season 10 grand finale: All you want to know
- 'Bigg Boss' season 10 grand finale: All you want to know
- Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan to sip 'Koffee With Karan' again! Reason: 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania'
- Priyanka Chopra and 'Quantico' Team saying 'Raees' Shah Rukh Khan's famous dialogue is a must watch!
- 'Bigg Boss' season 10: Show is biased, says evicted contestant Rohan Mehra
- Rohan Mehra evicted from 'Bigg Boss 10', wants Lopamudra to win!