Bigg Boss 10: Manu, Manveer given a chance to step out of the house

New Delhi: In the last episode, Bani J, Manveer Gurjar and Manu Pujabi were the top three contenders for the said task.

The contestants begin the task and Bani J soon loses.

Manu gave Bani J a small push which makes her lose her balance.

Saddened by the outcome, Bani throws away the bowl and like always, walks away from the orbit.

Rohan further announces Manu and Manveer as the final contenders of the ticket to finale week task.

The gift for winning the task comes as a surprise as Manu and Manveer are given a chance to step out of the house and interact with their fans.

The two contestants are taken to a mall in Vashi, Navi Mumbai.

The two of them are placed inside separate cages.

The fans have to cast vote for their favourite contestant amongst the two, and the one with the most votes wins the ticket to finale.

Manveer wins by a huge margin, after the votes are counted.