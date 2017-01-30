'Bigg Boss 10': Manveer Gurjar wins Rs 40 Lakhs – Here’s what he plans to do with the cash prize

Mumbai: Commer contestant Manveer Gurjar bagged the Bigg Boss 10 winner’s trophy after being voted as the most favourite contestant of the reality show hosted by superstar Salman Khan. The desi boy, who hails from Noida, won cash prize of Rs 40 Lakhs and you will be amazed to know what he plans to do with it.

Manveer’s father has pledged to donate fifty per cent of the amount to host Salman Khan's Being Human charity foundation.

Manveer wants to contribute something towards charity from his first income.

"My father had come to meet me inside the house. There are a lot of things which people can't get. Inside the house we also got some gifts from 'Being Human' through Salman. So, we thought what better a stage to do this. It was my father's decision. This is my first salary in a way which I've earned. Money can come and go but this feels good."

A few weeks back, Manveer had won the ‘ticket to finale’ after beating BFF Manu Punjabi during a task at a suburban mall here. The two had to seek votes from the crowds present at the venue and Manveer won with a thumping majority.

The rustic boy underwent a major transformation in the last four months. From losing weight to shaving his bushy beard, Manveer surprised people with his unbelievable transformation besides winning hearts with his simplicity and humility.

(With PTI inputs)