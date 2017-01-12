Bigg Boss 10: Manveer or Manu Punjabi – Who wins the ticket to finale?
Mumbai: Here’s good news for fans of Bigg Boss 10 commoner contestant Manveer Gurjar. The common man, who has come across as the most sincere and humble inmate of the tenth season of the popular reality show, has become the first contestant to win the ticket to grand finale.
Manveer and Manu Punjabi were given a chance to step out of the house of Bigg Boss as a part of a task. They were taken to a suburban mall in Mumbai and put in separate life size cages. They had to seek votes from their fans who had gathered in large numbers.
They had entered the house as commoners but have now transformed into celebrities. Both Manu and Manveer have a mammoth fan following but in the contest of popularity, the latter won over his best friend.
The LIVE audiences were asked to cast their vote and when the final counting began, Manveer emerged as a clear winner.
The tenth season of Bigg Boss, which is being hosted by Bollywoood superstar Salman Khan created history this year by having not just celebrities as participants but also common people on board.
