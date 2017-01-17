Bigg Boss 10: Marriage REAL, says Monalisa’s boyfriend Vikrant Singh Rajpoot

Mumbai: If the latest buzz is anything to go by, then the house of Bigg Boss will see the marital union of another couple - Vikrant Singh Rajpoot and Monalisa – after Sara Khan and Ali Merchant’s Nikah in season 4.

According to a report in dnaindia.com, Vikrant, who entered the house of Bigg Boss yesterday, proposed to Mona with a ring.

Monalisa, who was oblivious of Vikrant’s presence, was asked by Bigg Boss to go to the activity area. She is pleasantly shocked to see Vikrant, who bends down on his knees to propose to her for marriage.

The actress, who has always displayed her emotional side, apparently accepted his proposal.

Sara and Ali’s marriage didn’t last for too long. They broke up soon after exiting the house so it is being speculated that Vikrant and Mona’s marriage could be a publicity gimmick.

However, Vikrant has dismissed these rumours. He has reportedly said that the emotions and marriage are real.

“We are not making it up as everyone knows about our eight-year-long relationship. We were otherwise planning to get married soon after the show. I feel it’s going to be a historic marriage, not just because it’s happening inside the house but also because it’s real. I would like to thank Bigg Boss for giving us this opportunity,” dnaindia.com quoted Vikrant as saying.

Well, it would be interesting see what happens next!