Bigg Boss 10: Monalisa, boyfriend Vikrant Singh Rajpoot’s marriage ceremony to be held inside the house?

Mumbai: Well, if this happens, India will witness yet another wedding on national television. Though the concept of telecast of marriage is nothing new to Indian audiences, Monalisa and her boyfriend Vikrant Singh Rajpoot’s wedding may surprise many viewers.

According to a report in Bollywoodlife.com, Vikrant will enter the house of Bigg Boss and propose to Mona for marriage. Not just Vikrant, even Mona’s parents will enter the house to see if their daughter agrees to tie the nuptial knot. And if Monalisa ( Antara Biswas) accepts Vikran’t proposal, then we may see yet another marriage on Indian TV.

Earlier, Bigg Boss 4 contestant Sara Khan had married beau Ali Merchant while she was inside the house as an inmate. However, their marriage broke soon after the show ended!

Now, it would be interesting to see Mona’s response to Vikrant and the subsequent turn of events.