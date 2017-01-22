Bigg Boss 10: Nitibha Kaul has an interesting message for all Manveer Gurjar fans – Watch

New Delhi: Former 'Bigg Boss' season 10 contestant Nitibha Kaul on Wednesday shared an interesting video online for Manveer Gurjar fans. In the short clip, the 24-year-old can be seen supporting Manveer.

"I am completely supporting him. I hope and pray he wins the show because he really deserves to and he represents the common man," she said.

Aww! Isn’t she the sweetest?

During her 'Bigg Boss' stay, Nitibha was seen developing an adorable friendship with housemate Manveer. However, their relationship turned a bit sour towards the end.

A message for all #manveergurjar fans #manveergurjar #biggboss10 #nitibhakaul #bestwishes #bb10 A video posted by Nitibha Kaul (@nitibhakaul) on Jan 18, 2017 at 4:26am PST

'Bigg Boss', an Indian version of international series 'Celebrity Big Brother', features people locked inside a house for three months under constant camera surveillance.