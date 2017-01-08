Bigg Boss 10: Ok Jaanu stars Shraddha Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur have fun with contestants
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, January 8, 2017 - 08:24
New Delhi: In Saturday's episode of Bigg Boss, Ok Jaanu co-stars Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur arrived on the show.
Contestants Lopamudra Raut and Monalisa danced to the film song Humma Humma with matka props. Manu and Manveer also put up a show with fake snake and stole.
Later, in the other task, Manu, Mona, Manveer, Nitibha, Lopa and Rohan participated in a question-answer session where Bani J broke an egg on their heads each time they answered wrongly.
The show ended with Aditya and Shraddha dancing along with Salman Khan on Humma Humma song.
First Published: Sunday, January 8, 2017 - 07:09
