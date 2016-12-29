Bigg Boss 10: Om Swami turns aggressive in captaincy task, Rohan loses cool!

New Delhi: In the ongoing captaincy task 'Toofan' where the garden area of 'Bigg Boss 10' has been turned into snowy Kashmir, it seems the contestants are giving in their best to earn captaincy bid. The mad house of reality television show 'Bigg Boss' saw many ups and downs in tonight's episode where the major point remained how aggressive Om Swami can become when in any task.

Om Swami made sure he does stand in the way of other competing contestants while the task was on, as he sat right in front of the igloo tunnel not letting anyone go first when the buzzer went on. This not only made others feel irritated but also instigated them to turn physical.

After Swamiji and Lopa were out of the task, the game took a new turn when Manveer, Manu and Rohan had to enter the tunnel. The aggressive Swami not only stopped Rohan from entering the tunnel first which was not allowed but later took a U-turn and said he didn't do anything at all.

The inmates including Bani J, who doesn't really talk to Swamiji had to intervene and give him a piece of her mind. Right from Lopa to Gaurav and Manveer—all were seen fighting with Swamiji for stopping Rohan in the task and turning violent.

Finally, Rohan and Manveer are the probables who will fight each other to win captaincy. Meanwhile, Manu's birthday cake was sent by his fiancee Priya and lastly a small tiff took place between Bani and Gaurav where the former simply asked the latter to not call her a friend, if he doesn't like her.

Well, between Manveer and Rohan who do you think will win the task and become the next captain of 'Bigg Boss 10' house?