Bigg Boss 10: Priyanka Jagga Muise had miscarriage on Salman Khan's show? Here's the truth
New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's popular television reality show 'Bigg Boss' season 10 is making headlines again! Be it Swami Om's controversial behaviour or Priyanka Jagga Muise's unprecedented exit, the controversial house has been the epicentre of all the drama for quite some time now.
With all the tension on the program, a lot of theories are coming forward about the conduct of the contestants. Reports also suggested that Priyanka had a miscarriage on the show. And, this is the reason why she wasn't able to perform well during her stay.
But, apparently, she has rubbished all such reports.
According to a Miss Malini report, originally attributed to Spotboye, Priyanka said, "That’s utter rubbish. Firstly, I was not pregnant. Yes I had a gynac problem and I was bleeding, but there was no miscarriage. I was advised bed rest and hence I could not carry out many tasks. I couldn’t cook, I couldn’t keep my dress in the store room. But no fellow contestant was co-operating with me for even 2 days."
"Then, I was told that I had to dance as Salman’s birthday was around the corner. Tell me, how could that have been possible in the condition I was in?" she added.
For the record, Priyanka's recent eviction was not based on the audience's votes. For the first time in the history of 'Bigg Boss', the 51-year-old actor asked a participant to leave the show.
Well, all we can say right now is that 'Bigg Boss' is getting more intense with time.
