Bigg Boss 10: Salman Khan miffed with makers of the show – Here’s why

Mumbai: Salman Khan is reportedly miffed with the makers of Bigg Boss and surprisingly, it’s not because of contestants like Swami Om or Priyanka Jagga. The hunk of a superstar apparently lost his cool over the home cooked food he had brought for the inmates of the house.

According to a report in dnaindia.com, Salman, who brings home cooked food for the contestants of Bigg Boss during the weekend episodes, learnt that the same wasn’t sent across to the inmates on that day.

Salman shoots for the Saturday and Sunday episodes on the same day. After a break, when he returned to shoot the next episode, he asked the contestants about the food he had sent. When the contestants said they hadn’t got the food, Salman lost his cool.

The tenth season of Bigg Boss has been one of its kinds. Salman had himself thrown a contestant (Priyanka Jagga) out of the house for her unjust and insensitive behaviour. And something like this had never happened before in the history of Bigg Boss. Moreover, another participant (Swami Om) was evicted without being voted out by the viewers for his eccentricity and indecent conduct.

This season witnessed Salman’s wrath the most! With just a few episodes left for the grand finale, hope everything falls in place.