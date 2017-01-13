Bigg Boss 10: Salman Khan will host THIS friend on weekend ka vaar episode – Guess who?
Mumbai: Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss is one of the biggest platforms on Indian TV for actors to promote their films. The hunk of a superstar, who hosts the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes for the popular reality show, will have dear friend as a guest this weekend.
According to a report in Bollywoodlife.com, Salman’s dost and ‘partner’ Govinda will make his presence felt on the show to promote his upcoming film ‘Aa Gaya Hero’.
Salman and Govinda reportedly were not in talking terms for quite a few years. But the old friends put all speculations to rest by displaying their camaraderie through their tweets recently.
The popular show is inching closer to its grand finale episode and it would be interesting to see if Govinda has a piece of advice for the inmates of the house – Lopamudra Raut, Manu Punjabi, Bani J, Rohan Mehra, Monalisa and Manveer Gurjar – who are all battling out to win the show.
