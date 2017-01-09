Bigg Boss 10: Swami Om claims he slapped Salman Khan in smoking room

New Delhi: Every word uttered by ousted 'Bigg Boss' season 10 contestant Swami Om turns out to be sensational enough to make it to the headlines, all thanks to his controversial statements and outrageous remarks. This time, 59-year-old has made a shocking claim. The self-proclaimed godman has reportedly claimed that he slapped Bollywood superstar Salman Khan on the show.

We cannot vouch for the authenticity of the news but according to a DNA report, Swami Om said this during a live interview on a Hindi news channel.

"Salman ne mujhe bola mai thhapad marunga, Dawood aur Hafiz mere dost hain toh maine Salman ko thappad maara. TV me ye sab nahi dikhaya jata kyuki smoking room me camera nahi hota. Maine Salman ko zor se thappad maara,” he was quoted as saying.

OMG! Now, this is quite unbelievable. Keeping in mind the kind of statements Swami Om has said in the past, this also seems to be just another desperate gimmick to gain 'footage'.

Swami Om had often praised the 51-year-old actor on the weekend episodes of 'Bigg Boss 10' and had dubbed him as the 'greatest actor'.

His attitude towards the program and showmakers apparently changed when he was asked to leave the house by 'Bigg Boss' himself after he threw his urine on celebrity contestants - Bani J and Rohan Mehra - during a recent captaincy task.