Bigg Boss 10: Swami Om stirs up storm, refuses to leave house
New Delhi: In Thursday's episode of Big Boss 10, a captaincy task was introduced which required Bani J and Om Swami compete against each other.
The task involves contestants to damage the pyramid (made up of miniature blocks) of the contender that they don't support by throwing balls at it. The pyramid of each contestant carries his/her photo on top.
The contestants are required to protect the pyramids and the one with maximum number of blocks remaining intact wins the contest.
As the contest begins, Om Swami realizes that the housemates are against him and his pyramid scatters all over the place. So, he recuses himself from the task.
This soon turns into a fight between Swami and rest of the contestants. The sequence of events turn dirty as Om Swami throws his urine on Bani and Rohan that stirs up a storm inside the house. The contestants request Bigg Boss to put Om Swami behind bars and throw him out of the house. However, the stubborn Swami refuses to leave the Bigg Boss house.
