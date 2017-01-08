close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
» »

Bigg Boss 10: Swami Om threatens to stall grand finale

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, January 8, 2017 - 14:28
Bigg Boss 10: Swami Om threatens to stall grand finale

Mumbai: One of the most controversial and unruly contestants of all the seasons of Bigg Boss put together – Swami Om – was thrown out of the house for going beyond limit and displaying indecency.

During a special interview with a journalist, the self-proclaimed godman threatened to stall the grand finale of the tenth season of show if he isn’t called back.

On Saturday, during the `Weekend Ka Vaar’ episode, superstar host Salman Khan showed a footage of the senior journalist interviewing Swami Om.

While speaking to the senior journalist, Swami threatened the makers by saying, "I will wait only for two weeks, if they do not call me back, I won`t let grand finale happen."

Bigg Boss season 10 has been completely unconventional because two contestants – Swami Om and Priyanka Jagga – weren’t evicted but were thrown out of the house for the unjust and insensitive behaviour. This happened for the first time in the history of the popular yet controversial reality show.

For the uninitiated, Swami threw his urine on co-contestants Bani J and Rohan Mehra during the captaincy task this weekand. He was immediately put behind Bigg Boss’ bars by the other contestants.

Later, on Friday, he was thrown out of the Bigg Boss house by the show`s security guard.

(With ANI inputs)

First Published: Sunday, January 8, 2017 - 14:28

More from zeenews

 
comments powered by Disqus

TAGS

Top Videos

Review

© 1998-2016 Zee Media Corporation Ltd (An Essel Group Company), All rights reserved.