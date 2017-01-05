Bigg Boss 10: Swami Om's weird antics get him kicked out of house
New Delhi: Swami Om may have been helping TRPs soar for Bigg Boss 10, his weird antics ultimately proved too costly for him. The self-proclaimed Godman was kicked out of the house on Wednesday.
Bigg Boss threw him out of the house as a part of stringent punishment for his recent misdemeanor.
According to media reports, Swami threw his urine on inmates Bani J and Rohan during the captaincy task. After this, Bigg Boss decided to kick him out of the house.
During the latest captaincy task between Swami Om and Bani J, the two were asked to make their individual pyramids. The housemates were given the choice of supporting one of the two whom they want to be the coming captain. Since Bani J received overwhelming support, Swami Om got infuriated.
He was later seen throwing his pee on Bani and Rohan. This attracted united protest from the housemates and ultimately Bigg Boss obliged.
