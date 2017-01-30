Bigg Boss 10: This is the result of being honest, says winner Manveer Gurjar

Mumbai: Commoner contestant Manveer Gurjar won the tenth edition of popular reality show Bigg Boss. He beat celebrity co-inmates Bani J and Lopamudra Raut and thus emerged as the most popular contestant of the season.

Talking about his win, Manveer said, “I feel extremely happy now. I have lived this journey, fought my way, and now sitting here as a winner I feel I've done everything from my heart. This is the result of being honest.”

Manveer had won the ‘ticket to finale’ during a task at a suburban mall here where he competed with another commoner contestant Manu Punjabi. The two were out inside two life-size cages and had to seek votes from the crowds present at the venue. The rustic boy from Noida won the task with a thumping majority votes and thus went on to become the first finalist.

‘Bigg Boss 10’ has been one of its kinds because of the participation of common people. The previous nine seasons had popular personalities from various fields but season 10 welcomed common people too to join the show.

(With PTI inputs)