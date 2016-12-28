Bigg Boss 10: 'Toofan' task turns house into chilly Kashmir; Om Swami back to basics!

New Delhi: The mad house of reality show 'Bigg Boss' was turned into the chilly Kashmir. Yes! It was indeed. In the telecast we saw how 'Bigg Boss' in its new captaincy and luxury budget task turned the 'BB 10' garden area into a snowy Kashmir.

The inmates were supposed to construct the igloo and walk through the tunnel to reach there once the buzzer was played. The participants had to brave the snowy, chilly 'Toofan' to reach the igloo, which meant that they had to eventually run through the tunnel to reach their destination. The catch was whoever was the last in getting inside the tunnel would be out from the race to become the next captain. The housemates looked gorgeous wearing the traditional Kashmiri clothes such as pherans, salwar suit and ethnic jewellery and head scarf.

Like always, Om Swami ji dominated the task by talking incessantly and irritating the inmates. This time his weird talks made the otherwise calm and composed Gaurav Chopra lash out at him. He became so angry for Om ji said that he will let only one of the Indiawallahs to enter the tunnel. Gaurav snapped back at him saying 'nobody tells me where I come from as we are all Indians'.

However, Om ji stressed on calling all the celebrities British and not Indians. After a lot of coaxing Bigg Boss had to intervene and Lopa was given a red tape so as to demarcate the line of staying away from the tunnel before the buzzer was played.

Also, the episode saw Manveer and Manu having a war of words with Om ji over letting them play the task. As the clocked ticked 12, Bani was the first one to start singing 'Happy Birthday Manu' where the rest of the inmates joined in and wished Manu on his birthday.

Meanwhile, Mona Lisa, Gaurav and Nitibha are already out from the race to become captains. Who do you think will win this task?