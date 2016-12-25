Bigg Boss 10, Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman Khan blasts Priyanka Jagga for unruly act, asks her to LEAVE the show!

New Delhi: The baap of all reality shows on television, Bigg Boss rightly has superstar Salman Khan as its host and dost. The 'Sultan' of B-Town has been associated with the show for past seven seasons, and boy how he handles every grave situation inside the house is simply commendable.

So after Bani J finally got to meet her dear BFF and former Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan on the show, we were in for some big shocker.

But what happened in tonight's Weekend Ka Vaar episode left everyone in shock. Salman was so disgusted with two of the contestants namely Om Swami and Priyanka Jagga Muise for their unruly act in the house past week that for the first time ever in the history of Bigg Boss, a participant was directly evicted by the host without any nomination.

Yes! Visibly angry Salman ousted Priyanka Jagga from the Bigg Boss 10 house. The loud-mouth Priyanka, who entered the house twice from the commoner's side was shown the door and rightly so. The fact that she and Om Swami had been constantly fighting with other contestants on the show and their level of hurling abuses at others had gone below the belt was reason enough for the makers to take this bold step (hope Om ji learns something from this).

In the episode we saw how Salman was shocked and saddened by the fact that something like this (abuses hurled at each other) had happened on a show which is hosted by him. He not only expressed his anger but also made some huge statements like if ever Priyanka is seen on Colors channel, he will NOT work with them ever.

Phew! Now, that's a biggie coming from the superstar himself. Salman even showed the unedited video of Priyanka and Om Swami to the housemates where clearly we can see how badly these two behaved with others. Especially, the fight between Priyanka and Lopamudra where not only abuses were hurled at each other but the language used was also crass.

Priyanka also got snubbed by the host for speaking badly about Manu Punjabi, and constantly passing remarks about his late mother. Salman praised Manu for handling this emotional situation with patience. Manu lost his mother during the coarse of this show, and was out for almost 10 days to complete her last rites.

Finally, Priyanka Jagga Muise is OUT of Bigg Boss 10 house, and Salman you proved why people call you bhai-bhai!