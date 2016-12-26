Bigg Boss 10, Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman Khan welcomes Sonakshi Sinha; keeps Bani, Gaurav and Mona safe!

New Delhi: Bollywood's 'dabangg' Salman Khan rules the small screen saga with his successful stint as the host of controversial reality show 'Bigg Boss'. The superstar has been associated with the show for past seven long years and it keeps getting better with each season.

In last night's episode we saw how Salman shows the door to most controversial contestant in 'Bigg Boss 10' house, Priyanka Jagga Muise for her cringeworkthy behaviour. In tonight's Weekend Ka Vaar, it was Christmas festivity which ruled the roost.

If Saturday's episode made you feel all heavy and serious then Sunday's telecast was fun-filled where actress Sonakshi Sinha and popular host cum actor Manish Paul went inside the 'BB 10' house and played several games with the participants.

The entire episode was full of excitement and had the Christmas feel to it where everyone was dressed in red and black. Yes even Om Swamiji ditched his typical look this time and wore a suit with hat.

Salman not only had some light moments on the show with the special guests who wore Being Human jewellery but also did a pep talk with the family members of the participants, who revealed what they feel about others in the show.

Lastly, the most important bit about the Weekend Ka Vaar was that this time there was NO elimination. Yes, Salman in his filmy style said, jisko nikalna tha nikal diya' (referring to Priyanka, who was evicted a day before).

He said as a special Christmas gift, this week there will be no eviction. So, Bani J, Gaurav Chopra and Mona Lisa are safe for now and still inside the house. But the catch is that they will remain nominted for the next week.

Let's see who makes it till the grand finale!