Bigg Boss 10: Who has made it to the list of finalists- Bani J or Rohan Mehra?

Mumbai: Its good news for Bani J fans. Rohan Mehra has reportedly been evicted from the house of Bigg Boss 10 after he received fewer votes than his co-inmate who was at the risk-zone along with him. And his exit has made Bani the fourth finalist.

According to a report in TOI, the eviction took place mid-night. The two were informed that one of them would have to leave the show because the voting results were out.

Commoner contestants Manveer and Manu besides celebrity Lopamudra are the other three finalists.

The grand finale episode of the show hosted by superstar Salman Khan is just a few days away and it would be interesting to see who wins this season.

The tenth season of the popular reality show has been one of its ind because for the first time, the house of Bigg Boss welcomed common people too as contestants against the earlier tradition of having only celebrities as contestants.

So who do you think will win Bigg Boss 10? Manveer certainly comes across as a hot favourite.