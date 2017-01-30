'Bigg Boss 10' winner Manveer Gurjar talks about his future plans, BFF Manu Punjabi

Mumbai: Indiawala contestant Manveer Gurjar pipped celebrity contestants Bani J and Lopamudra Raut to win the Bigg Boss season 10 winner’s title. The common man who hails from Noida is in no hurry to sign his next project and doesn’t want to things for the sake of it.

When asked if he now plans to shift to doing films or TV serials, Manveer says he is yet to figure that out but won't do anything for the sake of it.

"I'll first watch all the episodes, see what I was good at. I will pick those qualities which people have liked and then decide what to do next," Manveer said.

"I spoke to Bani, she said she went to 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' but couldn't do the tasks properly. I don't want that to happen with me. Whatever good opportunity I'll get, I'll grab them and move ahead. But I don't want to do things for the sake of it."

Manveer became friends with co-inmate Manu Punjabi, another Indiawala contestant during the show. Their friendship was one of the major highlights of the season that concluded yesterday after a grand finale.

Manu, who was one of the four finalists, chose to quit the contest by accepting Rs 10 Lakh offer because he did not want to get “evicted” or voted out from the house.

Talking about his BFF Manu, Manveer said, “I never felt I used him (Manu). Whenever he said something, I listened. I played from my heart not mind. We shared similar bonding but I went through the process of doing the task alone.

"I shaved my beard in the fourth week to save him. I was nominated, he was safe. I can never use anyone for the sake of my benefit.”

(With PTI inputs)