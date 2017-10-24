Bigg Boss 11: Akash Dadlani gives Dhinchak Pooja's Selfie Maine Leli Aaj new twist – Watch

New Delhi: Not just the Internet, but even Bigg Boss season 11 contestants are obsessed with Dhinchak Pooja's viral song Selfie Maine Leli Aaj. And, in order to give the popular tack a new twist, rapper Akash Dadlani added his swag to the number by performing alongside the 23-year-old cringe pop star.

During the Monday night episode of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's show, the duo was seen performing in front of the other housemates. Other contestants not only enjoyed their vocals, but cheered for them to the core.

Have a look:

Bigg Boss, an Indian version of international series Celebrity Big Brother, features people locked inside a house for three months under constant camera surveillance.