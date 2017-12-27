Bigg Boss 11: Akash Dadlani's mother speaks about Vishal Dadlani—Watch

New Delhi: Bigg Boss season 11 has not only been a hub of controversies but, is also the season with the most twists so far! Never before has a captaincy task been canceled, never before have the audience had a chance to vote LIVE and never before have family and friends of the inmates been a close part of the show.

Last night's episode saw the remaining contestants' family and friends entering the Padosi Ghar in which they are going to stay! Just like our dear contestants, their family and friends are also spilling beans about some controversies in the house.

Akash's mother made a revelation last night which startled us all. She said that her family was indeed related to popular singer Vishal Dadlani and that the proof lies in the marriage album. She further revealed that when Akash and herself had returned to India, the former had asked Vishal for help. Despite being a member of the family, Vishal refused to help and asked Akash to make his own contacts in the industry.

Here is the video as shared on Twitter by a fan:

We can directly relate this to the time when Akash had claimed to be a relative of Vishal Dadlani. Nobody believed him and Vishal had denied that he is related to Akash in any way.

Here's what Vishal Dadlani wrote on Twitter:

“Some dude on Bigg Boss claims to be related to me. I checked and he is, but quite a distance. I don’t know him, apart from his having texted me asking for work, a few times. With respect, I won’t work with someone just because they happen to have the same surname as I do. Even if he was my “dead brothers’ son” as is claimed, he’d have to work his way up and earn his place. Also, thankfully, I don’t have a brother, never have. This is to clarify that I have never met this gent and that I do not even know him. I wish him well, as I would any other musician. But that’s about it.”

Well, now with Akash's mother speaking of the family on national television, we really wonder how Vishal will react to this.