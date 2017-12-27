Bigg Boss 11: Arshi Khan makes shocking revelations about Hina Khan

Mumbai: Controversy’s favourite child Arshi Khan, who was evicted from the house of Bigg Boss 11 last weekend, made shocking revelations about Hina Khan, her co-contestant. Arshi and Hina could never get along well and the two were always at loggerheads.

In an interview with India.com, Arshi explained why she doesn’t like Hina.

“Hina Khan is very fake and selfish. The worst thing about her is that she will be nice to you on your face and a bitch behind your back. Interestingly, Hina thinks very highly of herself, making everyone feel like they are just a bunch of losers. Hina used to take three hours to get ready during Weekend Ka Vaar episodes and wear all rented branded clothes to look all classy on camera during the Weekend Ka Vaar, but then she has to return the clothes the following day, which was really funny. What I used to hate about her is that she used to boast a lot about wearing only branded clothes, driving Audi and working in the industry for eight years, among others. She is definitely playing a very dirty game but yet she will be in the finale (sic),” Arshi said.

Not just Arshi, even Shilpa Shinde, Vikas Gupta and Puneesh Sharma haven’t shown great regards for Hina. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress is only friendly with Luv Tyagi and Priyank Sharma who have been nominated this week for eviction.

Luv entered the house as a commoner will Priyank participated as a celebrity. Arshi was a part of the show as a commoner.

After coming out of the house, Arshi shared her views about fellow participants and also spoke about why she felt she deserved to stay in the house until the very end.