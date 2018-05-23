Bigg Boss 11 contestant Arshi Khan all set to let her guard down at Rajeev Khandelwal's talk show 'Juzz Baat'

New Delhi: Bigg Boss 11's most controversial contestant Arshi Khan was known for her tongue-in-cheek remarks inside the BB house and the lady didn't refrain from speaking her mind without fearing the consequences even when she exited the show. Now, this fearless 'Awaam Ki Jaan' Arshi Khan is all set to make an appearance on Rajeev Khandelwal's talk show Juzz Baat along with Rakhi Sawant.

Arshi Khan shot for an episode yesterday and took to her Instagram handle to share the pictures from the set.

The sultry actress looks almost unrecognisable in the pictures as she stuns in a golden and pink Banarasi saree while Rakhi Sawant keeps it stylish in a silver and black gown.

Recently, Arshi Khan grabbed headlines by not turning up for her best friend and fellow contestant Vikas Gupta's birthday bash. She even went ahead and blocked Vikas on her social handle which was obviously not received well by Vikas, who then took to Twitter to let their fans know about their fallout.

He wrote, "For all the Arshian and virshi fans who continue to troll and bash. Arshi was invited to the party, she chose not to come. She was upset that I replied to a few birthday wishes. So she blocked me, my mom as well. Yes I have returned the favour. Continue with Negativity."

On the work front, Arshi Khan will reportedly appear in reality show 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' season 9. Vikas, on the other hand, is gearing up for his web series 'Punch Beat' starring Priyank Sharma in lead role.