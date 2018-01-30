Bigg Boss 11 contestant Arshi Khan game for Celebrity Big Brother

Mumbai: One of the most popular contestants of Bigg Boss 11 – Arshi Khan - who entered the house as a commoner succeeded in creating a fan base of her own before getting evicted from the house. And the lady is apparently keen to participate in Celebrity Big Brother.

“The show will be more fun and a great experience. I feel after doing 'Bigg Boss', I have also prepared for '...Big Brother'. After watching my journey, I have calculated the dos and don'ts,” Arshi said in a statement.

"So I feel like spending some more time with strangers in '...Big Brother' house and representing India," she added.

Celebrity Big Brother is the original version of the Bigg Boss show and had originated in Britain. Bollywood diva Shilpa Shetty too had participated in the show and had won the fifth season of the show held in the UK in 2007.

Interestingly, after winning the show, Shilpa had hosted the second season of Bigg Boss in India. The first season was hosted by Arshad Warsi and the third by Amitabh Bachchan.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has been the face of the show since the fourth season. He has been hosting it since then and has now become an indispensible part of Bigg Boss.

For the unversed, Bigg Boss is a reality show shot within the enclosures of a house isolated from the outside world. It has celebrities from different fields taking part in it to compete against each other by putting their grit, patience and will-power into use to sustain for over 3 months under constant multiple camera surveillance.

(With IANS inputs)