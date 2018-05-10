'Bigg Boss 11' contestant Arshi Khan opens up on fight with Vikas Gupta and no Shilpa Shinde is not the reason

New Delhi: Arshi Khan entertained the viewers with her antics on reality show 'Bigg Boss 11' and the 'awaam' loved her back. The controversial celebrity made some good friends inside the 'BB11' house and producer Vikas Gupta was one such person she bonded well with.

The two continued to remain friends, even after the show got over and were spotted chilling together on various occasions. However, on Vikas's birthday celebration, Arshi was nowhere to be seen and that raised many eyebrows.

It started a debate on social media about the alleged fight between Vikas and Arshi. And not to say the least, 'Bigg Boss 11' winner Shilpa Shinde's name was dragged in the issue. Now, Arshi opened up on the issue and tweeted about the same.

She tweeted:

Vikas or Arshi saath me nahi but Arshi or Vikas mom aaj bhi strong hai bcz I her. Didn't unfollow, wasnt upset dat he thanked others but because my fans were left out. When there's no love for your friendship there's no love at all. Also, stop being silly. #VikasArshi — Arshi Khan (@ArshiKOfficial) May 9, 2018

Aur best friend ke party me jaane keliye me excited thi. Uske gift bhi hai mere pass but end me nahi gayi kyuki bohot hurt thi or mere fans hurt the. Sab friendships me hota hai or sab realize n move on karte hai. I request all my fans to move on & stop trolling. — Arshi Khan (@ArshiKOfficial) May 9, 2018

Previously, when quizzed about the whole issue, Arshi told Timesofindia.com, “First of all, this is a very silly issue. Yes I was upset with Vikas for not acknowledging birthday wishes from Virshians who love us both and they wished him at sharp 12. I was live on Facebook when we all wished him. So obviously it hurt them and me when he thanked all the other fandoms and categorically left us out. As his friend, I have supported him always and it has never mattered to me if he has supported me in return but I love my fans and they were upset about him leaving them out. It upset me too so I didn't go for his party. I even asked my fans not to abuse him but I can't help it if they still trolled him. Secondly, I didn't unfollow his mom. I love her dearly and we are still in touch. I love my friends but if there is no respect for that friendship I move on. I was hurt, still am but I don't understand why this silly fight went public. And I also request media to keep Shilpa out of the picture because she was never in it. I'm sure we'll sort it out and get on with our lives so I have no more comments.”

Arshi shared a love-hate relationship with Shilpa Shinde inside the house. We hope Vikas and Arshi get back to being friends and let bygones be bygones.