puneesh sharma

Bigg Boss 11 couple Puneesh Sharma-Bandgi Kalra's 'Love Me' song is sensuous and bold—Watch

The song has been sung by Khushboo Grewal and Meet Bros.

Bigg Boss 11 couple Puneesh Sharma-Bandgi Kalra&#039;s &#039;Love Me&#039; song is sensuous and bold—Watch
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Former 'Bigg Boss 11' couple Puneesh Sharma and Bandgi Kalra have been going strong even after the reality show got over. The couple has now featured in a music video by Meet Bros. The song is titled 'Love Me'.

'Love Me' was released on August 6, 2018, and it has garnered around 872,214 views on YouTube so far. The song has been sung by Khushboo Grewal and Meet Bros. It is a peppy dance number which has all the ingredients of being called a chartbuster. 

Watch the song here:

The music is by Meet Bros and the lyrics are penned by Kumaar. The song has got some really sensuas and bold moves. All the Bandgi-Puneesh fans will surely love their glamourous avatar together. Their on-screen chemistry is as sizzling as their off-screen PDA.

The couple hogged all the limelight inside the Bigg Boss house. Their PDA was the talk of the town and kept grabbing headlines when the season was on. The love birds have stood the test of time after the show got over and are now busy with their professional commitments.

 

 

puneesh sharmabandgi kalraLove MeKhushboo GrewalMeet BrosBigg Boss 11bigg boss couple

