Bigg Boss 11 Day 22 written updates: Hina makes fun of Dhinchak Pooja; Shilpa, Benafsha, Luv, Sapna, Jyoti, Vikas and Akash get nominated

New Delhi: Bigg Boss season 11 day 21 witnessed a peculiar discussion among the housemates. All contestants were discussing that the newest member of the house, Dhinchak Pooja has head lice.

Hina stepped out of the bedroom and looked at Pooja's hair closely after which she said that the news of headlice was true. Shilpa Shinde talked to Pooja about the issue directly and asked her to get rid of them through medicine. Hiten, Shilpa and Pooja then requested Bigg Boss for some medicine in front of cameras.

When the head lice removal shampoo was kept in store room, Hina went to collect it and was seen making fun of Dhinchak Pooja for carrying head lice.

Later on the night of Day 21, there was an arguement between Hina and Akash as the latter refused to work.

Day 22 began on a cheerful note with the housemates dancing to the beats of 'Tum hi ho Bandhu'.

It was a nomination special episode and Hina and Dhinchak Pooja were safe from the nominations process. The nominations this time saw a twist in tale as it was Bigg Boss who nominated 6 contestants for breaking the rules of the house.

The contestants nominated by Bigg Boss were - Bandgi, Shilpa, Arshi, Vikas, Mehjabi and Puneesh. The contestants were given a chance to safeguard themselves from nominations. Two friendship walls were arranged in the garden area in which a task had to be performed by the contestants.

According to the task, two pairs would be called upon at once and contestants were to hold each other's hands. The pairing was of a nominated contestant and a safe contestant. If the nominated contestant left his/her partner's hand before the buzzer rang, then he/she would be safe and the partner would get nominated. If however, the nominated contestant refuses to let go of the partner's hand, he/she would stay nominated and the partner would be safe.

Hmmmm, now that's what we call the perfect test of friendship! Arshi left Benafsha's hand which made the latter cry. On the other hand, Shilpa didn't leave Hiten's hand and saved him from nominations.

Other pairs were called and at the end of the process, the nominated contestants were Shilpa, Benafsha, Luv, Sapna, Jyoti, Vikas and Akash

