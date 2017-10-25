Bigg Boss 11, Day 24 written updates: Dhinchak Pooja and Hina Khan in tears

New Delhi: One of India's most sought after reality shows, Bigg Boss has been a hub of controversies and arguements ever since its inception. The show has seen celebrities cry, laugh, get angry and what not!

Day 24 of Bigg Boss season 11 was high on the emotional quotient as we saw Dhinchak Pooja and Hina Khan drown in tears.

Pooja broke down in tears when she quit the luxury budget task, after being brain-washed by blue team and entered the house. Vikas told Pooja that the red team would send her in jail by declaring her as the worst performer in the house and hence, she should save her strength by going inside the house.

She complained that she was unable to sit since last night and that she wasn't feeling well. An upset Pooja was comforted by Shilpa.

On the other hand, Hina was angry at Pooja for quitting the game. Blue team won the luxury budget task this time and Vikas, Bandgi, Puneesh and others danced with joy upon winning.

Later, Vikas was seen encouraging Pooja to stand up for herself if she is termed as the worst performer in the task.

Bandgi and Puneesh decided to vote for each other as the best performers in the task while Akash was trying his best to convince people to vote for him.

Around 9:30 at night, Hina had an emotional breakdown and cried alone in the garden area. Things said to her during the task were enough to trigger an emotional reaction from her.

The day ended with Akash and Arshi singing cheerfully and Bandgi and Puneesh laughing.

Keep watching this space for more Bigg Boss updates!