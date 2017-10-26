Bigg Boss 11, Day 25 written updates: Dhinchak Pooja, Akash and Arshi locked in Kal Kothri

New Delhi: One of the most popular reality TV shows of Indian television, Bigg Boss has always been high on the entertainment quotient. This year, the show witnessed a series of fights right from day 1. On day 25 of Bigg Boss season 11, the losing team of the luxury budget task, which was the red team, was asked to give the name of the worst performer. According to the majority, the worst performer was Dhinchak Pooja.

When the housemates voted against her, Pooja got upset and refused to talk to anyone. Shilpa tried to explain to Pooja, the reason for the housemates choosing her but the latter simply refused to listen. Since she was voted as the worst performer, Pooja was sent to the Kal Kothri.

Since Hina Khan is the captain of the house, Bigg Boss gave her a special right. Hina had to name two contestants who would join Pooja in the Kal Kothri. Hina named Akash and Arshi. The trio went to the Kal Kothri where Pooja sang her famous song 'Daaru' along with Akash rapping to the beat.

It was hilarious to watch Arshi Khan get worried when a lice was spotted in her hair and Hiten giving her tips on how to get rid of head lice.

Towards the evening, Bigg Boss praised the housemates for their good performance in the luxury budget task. However, the luxury budget was cancelled as the housemates broke a lot of rules. Bigg Boss gave a last chance to the housemates for saving the luxury budget under which, Dhinchak Pooja had to compose a song on all housemates. If Pooja is able to put together a good song, the lxury budget would be available to the housemates.

So the fate of luxury budget was given ultimately to the newest contestant of the house, Dhinchak Pooja. Pooja was allowed to take Akash's and Arshi's help.

After this, the 'Sapna Ki Adalat' task began which was a chance for Hina to win her captaincy for yet another week. Hina had to come in the witness box with Sapna being the judge while all the housemates were asked to put forward their accustations against Hina one by one. Hina had to defend all the accustations in order to be a captaincy contender once again.

All contestants questioned Hina on various issues and the latter did her best to defend anything that came her way. The ultimate decision was Sapna's, and she refused to let Hina Khan be a captaincy contender.

The day ended with Bandgi and Puneesh showing their 'love' for each other and the promo of the next episode showed Priyank entering the Bigg Boss house!

