Bigg Boss 11 Day 81 written updates: Priyank takes a stand for Vikas

New Delhi: Bigg Boss season 11 day 81 was high on the emotional quotient as Vikas Gupta broke down in tears. It all began when Hina, along with other inmates made fun of Vikas on his dress sense.

The latter had chosen a black shirt, trousers and even formal boots as he wasn't feeling so good emotionally. Hina, made fun of him saying if he was dressed for an interview while other inamates including Akash, Puneesh and Shlipa started laughing. Akash jokingly said if a girl was coming to meet Vikas which made everyone laugh.

Priyank stepped up and asked Hina not to pass comments and poke Vikas unecessarily. Bothered by the growing friendship between the two (Vikas and Priyank), Hina got into a heated arguement with Priyank and said that he is nobody to order her. Hina also told Priyank that he should go and stand by his 'Naya Dost'.

Things soon blew out of proportion, as is normal in the Bigg Boss house, and Vikas went to the washroom to change his outfit. Puneesh, Arshi and finally Priyank came after him and tried consoling him. While Puneesh said they were only joking, Arshi said that such behaviour by Hina was very wrong.

What stood out was when Priyank went against his friend, Hina and said that one must not comment on anybody's dress sense.

When Puneesh told everyone that Vikas was seriosuly crying, Luv came to the washroom area and told Priyank to calm down.

Vikas came out of the washroom and Priyank gave him a long hug, trying to make him feel better while the former cried and expressed his disappointment.

Luv was seen telling Hina that it is her fault that Priyank and her had an arugement. Whereas, Vikas was telling Priyank inside that this isn't the first time that Hina had behaved this way.

Bigg Boss asked the inamates to name three contestants who would go into the Kal Kothri this time. The answer must be based upon the behaviuor of the inmates. After the discussion, the three names that stood out were Vikas, Akash and Arshi.

After an arguement following the Kal Kothri punishment deservants, Priyank said to Hina that she lost a friend today. Equations change fast in the Bigg Boss house and tonight's episode was proof!

The day ended with the trio entering the jail and Akash doing all he could to irritate Vikas. Tomorrow shall tell what happens in the Kal Kothri.

Stay tuned for more Bigg Boss updates!