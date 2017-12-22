Bigg Boss 11 Day 82 written updates: Hina Khan becomes captain again

New Delhi: With Vikas Gupta, Arshi Khan and Akash Dadlani locked inside the kaalkothari, the hungama was high in the episode.

Akash did exactly what he had planned with Puneesh. He made sure to irritate Vikas to another level. Also, his jibes at Arshi were super hard-hitting.

However, things turned violent when an irritated Vikas decided to give it back to Akash by coming too close to him and shouting on his face.

Amid all of this drama, Akash tried to push Vikas away from him and the latter did the same. As a result, Akash fell down and was hit by the chair.

Soon Bigg Boss called the both contestants inside the confession room and confronted about their act. They were given a last warning to mend their ways else bear strict action.

Thankfully the next morning, Vikas hugged Akash and everything was sorted out. The captaincy was announced by Bigg Boss where the four contenders Priyank Sharma, Luv Tyagi, Hina Khan and Shilpa Shinde had to stand on a frame and whoever lasts on it, becomes the captain.

After a lot debates and discussions, finally Hina becomes the captain. Interestingly, immediately after that we are shown how Luv and Priyank discuss about Hina’s behaviour. Looks like there is a rift creeping in between the once thick friends.

