Bigg Boss 11, Day 85 written updates: Luv Tyagi, Priyank Sharma nominated with a twist

New Delhi: Bigg Boss season 11 has been one of the most controversial, yet entertaining seasons till now. With two shocking evictions in the previous week, that is, Arshi Khan and Hiten Tejwani, the show just keeps getting more interesting with each passing day.

Day 85 of Bigg Boss season 11 was nomination special. However, the nominations had a twist this time. It wasn't upto the contestants to decide whom to nominate!

Perhaps for the first time in the history of Bigg Boss, nominations took place through a task. The contestant who lost would be nominated as a result.

A nominations dome was kept in the garden area and each contestant, as and when announced by Bigg Boss, had to enter the dome. Once inside, the contestant had to keep a track of time and come out of the dome after 42 minutes (according to the contestant) had passed. If the contestant failed to guess the time correctly, he/she would be nominated. The other inmates would have to distract the contestant in the dome so that he/she loses concentration, hence, the track of time.

Moreover, the task would also serve as the luxury budget task so it was necessary for all inmates to participate. Hina and Vikas were safe from nominations this week hence they didn't have to get in the dome.

The first one to get in the dome was Puneesh, followed by Priyank and then Akash. When Luv was inside the dome, Hina was deliberately taken in the living room so that she is unable to help him. Vikas, on the other hand, put some ice in Luv's sweatshirt but the latter didn't bulge.

Then, it was Shilpa's turn and she sat silently while others around her tried their level best to distract her.

Bigg Boss then announced that the nomination process had been completed. No contestant was 100% correct in their estimate. Luv and Priyank were nominated as they were the ones who strayed from the 42 minute time limit the farthest.

Well, it would indeed be interesting to watch which one of the two contestants leave the house this week.

Another letter from Bigg Boss scared the contestants as they thought that nominations weren't over. However, the letter turned out to be a gift! Bigg Boss had organised some pizzas for the inmates as it was Christmas. The inmates jumped with joy and enjoyed the delicious pizza party in the house.

Stay tuned for more Bigg Boss updates!