Bigg Boss 11: Evicted contestant Jyoti Kumari’s unbelievable transformation will make your jaw drop

Mumbai: Bigg Boss transforms lives and people who have been a part of the show wouldn’t deny this. Jyoti Kumar, one of the most ‘unpopular’ commoner contestants of Bigg Boss 11 has transformed in terms of appearance and you will be amazed to see how she looks now.

A few images of hers have surfaced online. Check them out here:

Jyoti hails from a small town named Maussaudi in Patna. In the promo video which introduced the first four commoner contestants of season 11 ahead of the show’s launch, Jyoti introduced herself as a, "Mamooli chaprasi ki beti”. She said, “Mamooli chaprasi ki beti ke sapne mamooli ho yeh zaroori nahin."(An ordinary peon’s daughter’s dreams need not necessarily be ordinary.”

Jyoti was one of the most silent contestants of Bigg Boss season 11. She shared a special equation with Vikas Gupta and treated him like her brother. However, as a contestant, she was very inactive, to say the least, and owing to her non-competitive spirit, she was somewhat unpopular.

On being asked how she was feeling on being evicted, Jyoti said during an interaction with reporters said, “I am not feeling good about the fact that I was evicted so soon because there are weaker contestants such as Luv inside the house. But it’s okay.”

Jyoti denied favouritism on being asked if she was evicted so early because she belongs to a small town.

To put all speculations to rest, Jyoti said, “No there’s nothing like that. I was constantly nominated for a week and to stay back even for a month is a big deal because it’s the biggest reality show of India.”