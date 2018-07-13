हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Hina Khan

Bigg Boss 11 finalist Hina Khan to play 'vamp' Komolika in Kasuatii Zindagi Kay remake?

Along with Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki, Kasauti was also Ekta Kapoor's most successful shows.

Bigg Boss 11 finalist Hina Khan to play &#039;vamp&#039; Komolika in Kasuatii Zindagi Kay remake?

New Delhi: Ekta Kapoor's recent announcement about a show's remake has created a buzz on social media. While it is no secret that the producer was hinting at the remake of her famous show 'Kasuatii Zindagi Kay', the fans are still waiting for the official announcement. A few days ago, a picture of Erica Fernandez from the sets of Kausauti Zindagi Kay went viral. Now the rumours are rife that Bigg Boss 11 finalist Hina Khan has been roped in to play the role of Komolika in the remake.

For the uninitiated, Komolika was the most-hated antagonist in the Indian television. The role was essayed by actress Urvashi Dholakia, who won many awards for playing the best vamp on screen.If reports are to be trusted actress Erica Fernandez, who was last seen in Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi has been roped in to play the lead character, Prerna. The role was first essayed by Shweta Tiwari, who became a household name during the show. Reports also suggest that Barun Sobti has been roped in to play the male lead.

Along with Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki, Kasauti was also Ekta Kapoor's most successful shows.

Hina Khan, on the other hand, has not reacted to the rumors yet. It would be good to see the television Bahu as a vamp in a Balaji series.

Tags:
Hina KhanEkta Kapoorkasauti Zindagi kayPrernaANURAGKomolika

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close