Bigg Boss 11 finalist Hina Khan's desi look from Smart Phone sets will win your hearts—Photos

New Delhi: After taking the social media by storm with her desi avatar, television's favourite bahu Hina Khan has shared yet another set of pictures from the sets of her upcoming project 'Smart Phone'. Well, reportedly it is a short film and by checking out her pictures we can say that Hina has ditched her glam avatar for a desi look.

Hina took to Twitter and shared her selfies with actor Kunaal Roy Kapur. The goofy clicks will make you all excited about 'Smart Phone'. The makers are tight-lipped about the project which has become the talk of the town ever since Hina announced it on social media.

Check out her photos:

My love for acting has brought me many challenges and I love challenging myself.Transition from a certain image improves my ability to enact and play something completely different.Versatility is breaking out of the regular,I tried hope u’ll like it! #SmartPhone coming soon pic.twitter.com/chbLcxdGki — HINA KHAN (@eyehinakhan) April 25, 2018

She participated in reality TV show—Bigg Boss 11 and became the finalist as Shilpa Shinde was declared the winner. Hina ruled the small screens for 8 long years as she played the lead role of Akshara Singhania in 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai'. Before 'Bigg Boss 11', she participated in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 and was the first runner-up.

She recently received the Dadasaheb Phalke Excellence Award for 'Best Entertainer for Reality Show' inside the 'Bigg Boss 11' house. She has several awards and honours to her credit for her stint on television.

All Hina Khan fans can now rejoice as 'Sher Khan' is coming back!