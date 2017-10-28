Bigg Boss 11: FIR against Priyank Sharma, Sapna Choudhary over Arshi Khan's past scandal

New Delhi: This year's Bigg Boss is equally controversial just like its previous seasons. After opening the gates of the game show for the common man last year looks like the makers have also invited more trouble as they are turning out to be more controversial than the celebrities.

So, after Zubair Khan, who claimed to be don Dawood Ibrahim's sister Haseena Parkar's estranged son-in-law was evicted, Arshi Khan is making headlines in and out of the BB 11 house.

Arshi, whose claim to fame outside the Bigg Boss world remained controversial statements about Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi recently found herself in a fix when one of the contestants on the show brought back some past scandal to the fore.

Last night's episode showed Priyank Sharma's re-entry into the house after his sudden ouster left many disheartened. What happened this time around, Priyank, who sent a couple of days in the outside world was seen telling Sapna Choudhary that in order to make Arshi shut her mouth, just use these two words—Pune, Goa.

Soon while Sapna and Arshi had an argument over lyrics of a song by Dhinchak Pooja, the former shouted Pune, Goa loudly and Arshi lost her cool. She cried buckets and was even heard telling others, “Mere parents mujhe accept nahi karenge”.

So what is Pune, Goa scandal?

According to Indianexpress.com, this happens to be a past legal case where Arshi was involved and now an FIR has been launched against Priyank and Sapna for bringing it up on national television.

Indianexpress.com quoted the statement issued by Arshi’s publicist, Flynn Remedios which reads, “Filing FIR/criminal complaint against Bigg Boss 11 contestants, Priyank Sharma, Sapna Choudhary, Colors, Endemol, today under various IPC provisions concerning the dignity of a woman in legally privileged and protected cases. Colors and Endemol are accused/guilty of permitting telecast of legally privileged/protected and subjudice court matters including the right to prevent or avoid self-incrimination by accused or victim woman and using it for TRP and financial gain.”