Bigg Boss 11: Gauahar Khan supports Akash Dadlani, gets slammed by Rohan Mehra on Twitter

Bigg Boss season 11 has been a hub of controversies ever since the premier when Shilpa Shinde and Vikas Gupta entered the house, together. While things seem to have been resolved between the two, we always see new friendships coming forward and old ones breaking inside the house.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Oct 22, 2017, 11:29 AM IST
Image Courtesy: Show Still/ Twitter@GAUAHAR_KHAN

However, this year, even the participants of previous seasons of Bigg Boss are watching the show closely and are supporting their favourite contestants. On October 21, Bigg Boss season 7 contestant Gauahar Khan tweeted in favour of Akash Dadlani after the latter was called 'overconfident' by Hina Khan.

Here's what Gauahar tweeted:

Well, it looks like Rohan Mehra, who worked with Hina Khan in 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' was offended by Gauhar's support for Aakash. As a reply to this, the actor who was a contestant in Bigg Boss last year wrote on Twitter:

But how can we even think that Gauahar who is known for always standing up for herself would remain silent. Gauahar replieed to Rohan on Twitter. Here are her Twitter posts:

